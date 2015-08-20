Azerbaijan starts monitoring of consumer market

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Rights Protection State Service under the Ministry of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan continues monitoring measures to artificial price increases. Report informs, the Ministry of Economy and Industry stated.

According to the report, the State Service started to investigate in consumer market on a number of media reports relating to an increase in the price of consumer goods recent days. The appropriate measures on the base of law will be taken if artificial price rise in the economic entities or the law violation is revealed during the investigation and monitoring process.