Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1B

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Central Asian countries increased by 58% in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding $1 billion, Azerbaijan's first deputy minister of economy, Elnur Aliyev, said at the first meeting of the regional and Azerbaijani trade and investment ministers in Tashkent, Report informs referring to Uzbek media.

During the talks, he noted Baku's readiness to develop transport infrastructure for businesses.

"Investment and logistics hubs are successfully developing along these arteries, stimulating the creation of joint ventures. Overall, further joint development of transport infrastructure is creating new growth opportunities at the regional level," Elnur Aliyev noted.