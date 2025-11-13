Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1B
Business
- 13 November, 2025
- 16:30
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Central Asian countries increased by 58% in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding $1 billion, Azerbaijan's first deputy minister of economy, Elnur Aliyev, said at the first meeting of the regional and Azerbaijani trade and investment ministers in Tashkent, Report informs referring to Uzbek media.
During the talks, he noted Baku's readiness to develop transport infrastructure for businesses.
"Investment and logistics hubs are successfully developing along these arteries, stimulating the creation of joint ventures. Overall, further joint development of transport infrastructure is creating new growth opportunities at the regional level," Elnur Aliyev noted.
Latest News
16:47
Photo
EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern ZangazurForeign policy
16:46
Ambassador: South Korea, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in new areasForeign policy
16:44
Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:36
EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search resultsOther countries
16:35
Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lendingFinance
16:31
Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFCFinance
16:30
Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1BBusiness
16:30
National libraries of Turkic countries uniting for first time in 30 yearsCulture
16:23