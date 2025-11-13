Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1B

    Business
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 16:30
    Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1B

    Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Central Asian countries increased by 58% in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding $1 billion, Azerbaijan's first deputy minister of economy, Elnur Aliyev, said at the first meeting of the regional and Azerbaijani trade and investment ministers in Tashkent, Report informs referring to Uzbek media.

    During the talks, he noted Baku's readiness to develop transport infrastructure for businesses.

    "Investment and logistics hubs are successfully developing along these arteries, stimulating the creation of joint ventures. Overall, further joint development of transport infrastructure is creating new growth opportunities at the regional level," Elnur Aliyev noted.

    Elnur Aliyev Azerbaijan Central Asia
    Azərbaycanın Mərkəzi Asiya ilə ticarət dövriyyəsi 1 milyard dolları keçib
    Товарооборот Азербайджана с Центральной Азией превысил $1 млрд

    Latest News

    16:47
    Photo

    EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    16:46

    Ambassador: South Korea, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in new areas

    Foreign policy
    16:44

    Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:36

    EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search results

    Other countries
    16:35

    Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lending

    Finance
    16:31

    Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFC

    Finance
    16:30

    Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1B

    Business
    16:30

    National libraries of Turkic countries uniting for first time in 30 years

    Culture
    16:23

    President: Hosting the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is a shared historic achievement

    Football
    All News Feed