Azerbaijan's ro ro ship carries TIR vehicles and cars from Kuryk fo first time

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ro ro ship 'Composer Gara Garayev” owned by "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC for the first time was sent from port of Kuryk, Kazakhstan to deliver cargo and passenger vehicles.

Report informs referring to the company, the ship has taken 27 TIR vehicles, 1 passenger car, and 30 passengers. It will arrive tomorrow in Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The length of the ship is 125.25 meters, width 16.22 meters. The ship owned by Baku Sea Transport Marine and its freight capacity is 3463 tons.

Earlier, it was only possible to load carriages at port of Kuryk. Construction of a new dock for ro ro ships allows also transportation of TIR vehicles and cars.

According to port officials, the new dock allows to transport additional 2 million tons of cargo annually.