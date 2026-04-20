In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 3,886 tons of pomegranates, valued at approximately $3.4 million, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the latest data, this represents a decrease of 908 tons, or 19% in volume and $726,000, or 17.6% in value, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

During the reporting period, revenues from pomegranate exports accounted for only a small portion of Azerbaijan's total export earnings.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion in the initial three months of 2026, which is 21.9% less than in the same period last year. Of this, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Year‑on‑year, exports declined by 15.4% and imports by 29.3%.

As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 billion was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.