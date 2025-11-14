Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 6.6% in ten months of 2025

    Business
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 10:46
    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 6.6% in ten months of 2025

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports totaled $3 billion in January–October 2025, marking a 6.6% increase compared with the same period last year, according to data from the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication reported.

    Exports of food products grew particularly strongly, rising 19.8% year-on-year to $962.1 million.

    During the reporting period, sugar exports increased by 49.6%, fruit and vegetable exports by 30%, chemical industry products by 22.8%, cotton yarn by 8.8%, and aluminum and aluminum products by 3.8%.

    Agricultural export value rose 27.5% to $769.7 million, while agro-industrial products reached $260 million. Combined, agricultural and agro-industrial exports amounted to $1.03 billion, an annual increase of 19.1%.

