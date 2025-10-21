Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Ismayilov joins OECD BEPS expert group

Jeyhun Ismayilov, an official from the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, has been elected as a member of the expert group of the OECD's Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), Report informs, citing the State Tax Service.

The expert group is the highest-level body that guides global tax policy under the OECD's BEPS initiative and leads the development of international standards. Its members represent over 140 countries and jurisdictions and are involved in shaping strategic decisions, setting priorities, and mandating technical work within the Inclusive Framework.

Membership is granted only through the selection of OECD and BEPS member countries, based on candidates' expertise in international taxation and their active contribution to global tax dialogue.

Ismayilov's selection reflects Azerbaijan's growing role and institutional capacity in international tax cooperation. It will expand the country's engagement in shaping the global tax agenda and support the alignment of national tax policies with international best practices, contributing to the development of a fair tax environment.