Azerbaijan's Confederation of Employers to participate in OIC Arbitration Center meeting

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan will be represented at the 3rd Supervisory Board meeting of the Arbitration Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on November 2 in Istanbul, Confederation President Mammad Musayev said at the Islamic Finance Forum 2025 held in Baku, Report informs.

Musayev noted that during the meeting, a discussion with Abdulla Saleh Kamel, head of the Al-Baraka Group, is planned. He expressed hope that these dialogues will contribute to the introduction of Islamic banking in Azerbaijan.

He welcomed recent steps taken in the country to improve the legal framework and praised the efforts of relevant state bodies in this area. Musayev emphasized the Confederation's goal of providing entrepreneurs with a choice to use both traditional banking and Islamic financial instruments.

Highlighting the ethical nature of Islamic finance, he said: "The human factor here is honesty, trust, and transparency - central to economic relations. I believe Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will embrace this values-based economic model. This forum will not only advance economic development but also help share best practices in a value-driven growth model."

Musayev expressed confidence that Islamic banking will expand widely in Azerbaijan in the coming years, opening new financial opportunities for entrepreneurs and positioning the country as a leading regional center in this field.