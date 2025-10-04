Azerbaijan's car imports from Türkiye decline slightly

Azerbaijan imported automotive products worth $65.43 million from Türkiye during January-September 2025, marking a 3.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

In September alone, Türkiye exported automotive products valued at $7.023 million to Azerbaijan, down 26.2% from September 2024.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's total automotive exports increased by 12.3% year-on-year to reach $30.2 billion in the nine months of 2025. In September, exports grew 7.7% to $3.7 billion.

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were the largest importers of Turkish automotive products, with values of $4.94 billion (+37.8%), $3.44 billion (+16.1%), and $3.1 billion (-2.4%), respectively.