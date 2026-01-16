Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan resumes pesticide imports from Tunisia

    Business
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 16:54
    Azerbaijan resumes pesticide imports from Tunisia

    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 9,272 tons of pesticides (chemical substances for plant protection), valued at $58.6 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 21% and 20%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased pesticides from:

    - Türkiye: 4,797 tons (+19%) worth $27.7 million (+6%);

    - China: 1,481 tons (+72%) worth $8.9 million (+84%);

    - Russia: 956 tons (+6%) worth $7.5 million (+29%);

    - Germany: 292 tons (-30%) worth $3.7 million (+36%);

    - France: 126 tons (+4 times) worth $2.1 million (+88%).

    Azerbaijan has resumed supplies from Tunisia (0.1 tons worth $30,000) after 8 years and 10 months.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, 52% of the 9,108 tons of pesticides imported to Azerbaijan came from Türkiye.

    Azerbaijan pesticide imports Tunisia State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan Tunisdən pestisid alışını bərpa edib
    Азербайджан возобновил импорт пестицидов из Туниса

    Latest News

    17:05
    Photo

    Conference on India's repressive policy toward Sikhs concludes in Baku – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    17:00

    Mossad director visits US for Iran consultations

    Other countries
    17:00

    Georgia's external debt increased by 8% in 2025

    Finance
    16:54

    Azerbaijan resumes pesticide imports from Tunisia

    Business
    16:38

    BIG, International Sikh Youth Federation issue appeal to international community

    Foreign policy
    16:34

    Environmental baseline set for ADUA project area using nearby studies

    Energy
    16:05

    Iran's President Pezeshkian briefs Putin on efforts to stabilize situation

    Other countries
    16:04

    Malaysia freezes army and police procurement decisions linked to corruption

    Other countries
    15:45
    Photo

    Multilateralism key to tackling global challenges, official says

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed