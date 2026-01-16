Azerbaijan resumes pesticide imports from Tunisia

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 9,272 tons of pesticides (chemical substances for plant protection), valued at $58.6 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 21% and 20%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased pesticides from:

- Türkiye: 4,797 tons (+19%) worth $27.7 million (+6%);

- China: 1,481 tons (+72%) worth $8.9 million (+84%);

- Russia: 956 tons (+6%) worth $7.5 million (+29%);

- Germany: 292 tons (-30%) worth $3.7 million (+36%);

- France: 126 tons (+4 times) worth $2.1 million (+88%).

Azerbaijan has resumed supplies from Tunisia (0.1 tons worth $30,000) after 8 years and 10 months.

Meanwhile, in 2024, 52% of the 9,108 tons of pesticides imported to Azerbaijan came from Türkiye.