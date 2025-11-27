Azerbaijan resumes pepper supplies to Georgia
Business
- 27 November, 2025
- 15:19
In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 33.5 tons of peppers worth $28,000 marking a 3-fold increase both in volume and value compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold peppers to:
- Russia: 20.8 tons (+75%) worth $16,800 (+84%);
- Georgia: 12.5 tons worth $7,900;
- Saudi Arabia: 0.2 tons worth $3,300 (no supply a year ago).
Azerbaijan last supplied pepper to Georgia in 2013 (3.4 tons worth $300).
