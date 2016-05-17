Azerbaijan reduces twice import of alcoholic beverages

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ For January-April 2016, negative annual dynamics of exports of alcoholic beverages was observed in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in the first four months of this year export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages was in the amount of 5 745.70 thousand USD, which is less by 214.99 thousand USD or 17.46% in comparison with the corresponding period of 2015.

During the reporting period, export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 0.23% of total exports.

The State Committee states that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan has imported alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including vinegar, in the amount of 10 396.99 thousand USD, which is less by 10 109.87 thousand USD or 49.3% (2 times) than in the same period of 2015. The amount of these products accounted for 0.4% of total imports.