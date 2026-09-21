Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan reduces car imports from Georgia by over 33%

    Business
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 14:52
    Azerbaijan reduces car imports from Georgia by over 33%

    In January–August 2026, Georgia exported 3,803 cars worth $128.5 million to Azerbaijan, marking a year-on-year decrease of 33.4% and 18%, respectively, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

    As a result, Azerbaijan ranked 4th among Georgia's car export destinations.

    During the first eight months of 2026, Georgia exported 56,432 cars worth $1.348 billion abroad, representing a decline of 20.5% in number and 22% in value compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    In this period, Georgia exported: 14,700 cars worth $551.2 million to Kyrgyzstan; 19,289 cars worth $298 million to Kazakhstan; 7,360 cars worth $129 million to Iran; and 4,022 cars worth $71.5 million to Tajikistan.

    In 2025, Georgia exported 111,265 cars worth $2.8 billion, of which 7,814 cars worth $213 million went to Azerbaijan.

    Car imports Azerbaijan's imports Georgia's National Statistics Office Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstandan avtomobil idxalını 33 %-dən çox azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил импорт автомобилей из Грузии более чем на 33%

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