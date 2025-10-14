Azerbaijan ranks third globally in quince exports

Azerbaijan's agriculture sector-one of the key pillars of its non-oil economy-has seen accelerated growth thanks to government support and targeted reforms. The adoption of advanced technologies, proven international practices, and comprehensive incentive mechanisms has significantly boosted the sector's contribution to the non-oil economy and exports.

Among its export-oriented agricultural branches, quince cultivation stands out for its high productivity and successful adaptation to the country's temperate climate.

According to Report's research on quince production and export in Azerbaijan, quince orchard areas have steadily expanded over the past two decades, reaching 4,400 hectares by the end of 2024, marking a 19% increase over the last ten years.

Total quince harvest in 2024 amounted to 43,800 tons, up 2% from 2023 and 61% compared to 2014. The Central Aran economic region, with 1,400 hectares of quince orchards, produced 16,600 tons last year. Productivity trends continue to rise, with average yields reaching 103.6 centner per hectare in 2024 - a 1% increase year-on-year and 29% growth over the past decade. The most productive orchards are located in the Gazakh–Tovuz (181.6 c/ha) and Mil–Mugan (165.7 c/ha) regions.

Azerbaijan's quince is exported in large volumes to international markets. According to the International Trade Centre's 2024 data, Azerbaijan ranks third globally in fresh quince exports, following Türkiye and the Netherlands. In 2024, the country exported $2.7 million worth of quince, accounting for 8% of global exports. Russia remains the primary export destination, with additional shipments to Kazakhstan, Ukraine, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Georgia.