Azerbaijan ranks 2nd for investment attractiveness among Central Asia and South Caucasus countries

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian expert center Eurasian Development has prepared a ranking of investment attractiveness of eight countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Report informs citing Kommersant, Kazakhstan leads the ranking, while Turkmenistan takes the last place.

Azerbaijan is on the second place in the ranking. It is stipulated by large market, resource potential, implementation of measures to diversify the economy and increase in investment attractiveness. Moreover, as noted, the country has an advantageous transit location.

Threat of escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict mentioned among foreign policy risks.