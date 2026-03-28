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    Azerbaijan raises chemical imports from Türkiye by over 13% in February

    Business
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 17:48
    Azerbaijan raises chemical imports from Türkiye by over 13% in February

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan imported chemical substances and products from Türkiye worth $80.578 million, 2% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

    In February alone, Türkiye exported chemical substances and products to Azerbaijan worth $43.749 million, which is 13.1% more than a year earlier.

    Over the two-month period, the total value of Türkiye's exports of chemical substances and products decreased by 8.2% year-on-year to $4.622 billion, while in February it fell by 6.6% YoY to $2.322 billion.

    The largest importers from Türkiye were the Netherlands with $283.711 million (7.1% more than a year earlier), Germany with $227.505 million (+16.7%), and Italy with $220.699 million (−28.4%).

    Azerbaijan's imports chemical imports
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən fevralda kimyəvi məhsulların idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 13 %-dən çox artırıb

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