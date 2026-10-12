Azerbaijan preparing investment protection and promotion agreement with Cambodia

Azerbaijan is preparing an agreement with Cambodia on the mutual protection and promotion of investments, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said the reconstruction of liberated territories was creating new economic opportunities. In particular, the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park offer prospects for cooperation. The region's development as a green energy zone is also expanding its economic potential and opportunities for investors.

The minister noted that cooperation in mineral resources and mining was being considered one of the potential priority areas.

"To turn these opportunities into concrete projects, we need a clear legal framework and a consistent support mechanism. Today, we signed an intergovernmental framework agreement on trade and economic cooperation, as well as an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation. The agreement on the mutual protection and promotion of investments is being prepared. I am confident that we will be able to implement this agreement soon as well," the minister added.

According to Jabbarov, Azerbaijan and Cambodia intend to promote partnerships between companies in the two countries, exchange information on investment opportunities and implement joint projects.