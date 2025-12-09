Azerbaijan posts 7.3% surge in non-oil exports in 11 months

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports reached $3.3 billion in January–November, marking a 7.3% increase compared with the same period last year, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said, according to Report.

Over the past year, the value of exported food products rose by 19.4% to $1.1 billion.

During the reporting period, export growth was recorded across several key product groups: sugar exports increased by 52.4%, fruits and vegetables by 28.6%, aluminum and aluminum products by 16.8%, chemical industry products by 13.9%, cotton yarn by 13.3%, tea by 3%, and animal- and plant-based fats and oils by 2%.

Throughout the year, agricultural product exports grew by 27.1% to $892.1 million, while agro-industrial product exports rose by 0.3% to $288.2 million.

Combined, the export value of agricultural and agro-industrial goods increased by 19.4%, reaching $1.2 billion.