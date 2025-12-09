Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan posts 7.3% surge in non-oil exports in 11 months

    Business
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 16:37
    Azerbaijan posts 7.3% surge in non-oil exports in 11 months

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports reached $3.3 billion in January–November, marking a 7.3% increase compared with the same period last year, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said, according to Report.

    Over the past year, the value of exported food products rose by 19.4% to $1.1 billion.

    During the reporting period, export growth was recorded across several key product groups: sugar exports increased by 52.4%, fruits and vegetables by 28.6%, aluminum and aluminum products by 16.8%, chemical industry products by 13.9%, cotton yarn by 13.3%, tea by 3%, and animal- and plant-based fats and oils by 2%.

    Throughout the year, agricultural product exports grew by 27.1% to $892.1 million, while agro-industrial product exports rose by 0.3% to $288.2 million.

    Combined, the export value of agricultural and agro-industrial goods increased by 19.4%, reaching $1.2 billion.

    Azerbaijan non-oil and gas exports Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication agro-industrial goods agricultural goods
    Azərbaycan qeyri-neft-qaz ixracını 7 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил ненефтегазовый экспорт на 7,3%

    Latest News

    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces delegations hold working meeting

    Military
    17:38

    EU reviewing early-stage cooperation proposal with Armenian military school

    Other countries
    17:07

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss implementation of digital financial solutions

    Finance
    17:02
    Photo

    Official banquet hosted in Bratislava in honor of President Ilham Aliyev - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    16:56

    Vakhtang Tsintsadze: Azerbaijan among Georgia's top investors in 3Q25

    Business
    16:43

    IATA estimates airline losses from supply chain issues at over $11B

    Infrastructure
    16:37

    Azerbaijan posts 7.3% surge in non-oil exports in 11 months

    Business
    16:23

    IATA: Jet fuel prices to fall in 2026, but airlines' environmental costs to continue to rise

    Energy
    16:09

    Baku hosts orientation day for third wave of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program

    Business
    All News Feed