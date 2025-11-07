Azerbaijan participates in AI-Driven Digital Economy Innovation Forum

Azerbaijan took part in the Innovation Forum on Artificial Intelligence-Driven Digital Economy held in Shanghai, China, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited China and attended the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. The event was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, government representatives from various countries, officials from international organizations, and leaders of major technology companies.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev delivered a speech at the Innovation Forum, highlighting Azerbaijan's reforms aimed at building a digital and sustainable economy. He emphasized that in line with the Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, the country is shaping a resilient, inclusive, and innovation-driven digital economy model.

Aliyev noted that the development of human capital and an innovation-oriented economy are key priorities in Azerbaijan's development strategy. To build a digital education ecosystem and promote lifelong learning, Azerbaijan collaborates with leading global education programs. The partnership with Coursera fosters synergy among government institutions, universities, and international partners in both education and economic sectors. Under the Coursera National Program, more than 45,000 citizens have acquired skills and knowledge in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and other fields.

The forum also featured discussions on modernizing digital infrastructure, including cloud systems, 5G, cybersecurity, digital economy development, and data-driven decision-making mechanisms.