Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan participates in AI-Driven Digital Economy Innovation Forum

    Business
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 13:25
    Azerbaijan participates in AI-Driven Digital Economy Innovation Forum

    Azerbaijan took part in the Innovation Forum on Artificial Intelligence-Driven Digital Economy held in Shanghai, China, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

    A delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited China and attended the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. The event was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, government representatives from various countries, officials from international organizations, and leaders of major technology companies.

    Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev delivered a speech at the Innovation Forum, highlighting Azerbaijan's reforms aimed at building a digital and sustainable economy. He emphasized that in line with the Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, the country is shaping a resilient, inclusive, and innovation-driven digital economy model.

    Aliyev noted that the development of human capital and an innovation-oriented economy are key priorities in Azerbaijan's development strategy. To build a digital education ecosystem and promote lifelong learning, Azerbaijan collaborates with leading global education programs. The partnership with Coursera fosters synergy among government institutions, universities, and international partners in both education and economic sectors. Under the Coursera National Program, more than 45,000 citizens have acquired skills and knowledge in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and other fields.

    The forum also featured discussions on modernizing digital infrastructure, including cloud systems, 5G, cybersecurity, digital economy development, and data-driven decision-making mechanisms.

    Azerbaijan innovation forum AI-driven digital economy China Shanghai Ministry of Economy artificial intelligence
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Süni İntellektlə İdarə Olunan Rəqəmsal İqtisadiyyat üzrə İnnovasiya Forumuna qatılıb

    Latest News

    13:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Tajikistan hosts event marking Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:44

    MP hails increased defense funding in Azerbaijan's 2026 budget

    Domestic policy
    13:37
    Photo

    300,000 juvenile carp released into Heydar Aliyev Reservoir

    Ecology
    13:36
    Photo

    BCCA hosts event to launch its new logo

    Business
    13:29

    Explosion at mosque in Indonesian capital injures 54 people

    Other countries
    13:27

    Multiple people at US military base fall ill after suspicious package delivered with white powder

    Other countries
    13:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in AI-Driven Digital Economy Innovation Forum

    Business
    13:06

    Minister: Azerbaijan to continue strengthening fiscal stability in coming years

    Finance
    12:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Business Council co-chairs hold first meeting

    Business
    All News Feed