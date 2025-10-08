Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijan, Oman explore mechanisms for transition to sustainable economy

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 15:28
    Azerbaijan, Oman explore mechanisms for transition to sustainable economy

    Azerbaijan and Oman have held discussions on joint efforts to implement mechanisms supporting the transition to a sustainable economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "As part of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, we held a meeting with Mohamed Al Habsi, Acting CEO of Oman Investment Bank. The discussions focused on diversifying investment relations between Azerbaijan and Oman.

    We emphasized the importance of developing modern production infrastructure, promoting public–private partnerships, and adopting mechanisms that support the transition to a more sustainable economy. Opportunities for establishing joint initiatives across prospective sectors were also reviewed," reads the post.

