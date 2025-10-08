Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding joint investments at regional level

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 12:30
    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding joint investments at regional level

    Azerbaijan and Oman explored the promotion of mutual investments, as well as the expansion of joint investment activities at the regional level, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

    "As part of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, we held a meeting with Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi, Oman's Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of OIA, to discuss the priorities of our business partnership," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    "We explored opportunities to promote mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Oman, expand joint investment activities at the regional level, and refine cooperation mechanisms to further strengthen business relations," he said.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Azerbaijan Oman mutual investments Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi
    Azərbaycan Omanla regional səviyyədə birgə investisiyaların genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с Оманом расширение совместных инвестиций на региональном уровне

    Latest News

    14:00

    Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027

    Foreign policy
    13:53

    Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreement

    Domestic policy
    13:49

    Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protest

    Other countries
    13:48

    Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040

    Business
    13:45

    OTS stepping up efforts to obtain observer status in UN, OIC

    Foreign policy
    13:40

    OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    OTS countries confirm support for development of Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    13:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

    Foreign policy
    13:34

    Turkic states to sign MoU on urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed