Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding joint investments at regional level

Azerbaijan and Oman explored the promotion of mutual investments, as well as the expansion of joint investment activities at the regional level, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

"As part of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, we held a meeting with Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi, Oman's Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of OIA, to discuss the priorities of our business partnership," Jabbarov wrote on X.

"We explored opportunities to promote mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Oman, expand joint investment activities at the regional level, and refine cooperation mechanisms to further strengthen business relations," he said.