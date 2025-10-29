Azerbaijan, OECD review prospects for cooperation in several areas

Azerbaijan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reviewed prospects for cooperation in investment, finance, trade, entrepreneurship, transport and other areas, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

"During our meeting with William Tompson, Head of the Eurasia Division of the Global Relations and Co-operation Directorate at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD, we discussed prospects for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OECD in key areas such as investment, finance, trade, entrepreneurship, transportation, and other areas," Jabarov wrote on X.

They also reviewed opportunities to strengthen Azerbaijan's engagement in the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme, and discussed preparations for the OECD Eurasia Week, to be held in 2026.

"The continued enhancement of ties between the OECD and Eurasian countries plays an important role in promoting the economic and social development of the region," the Azerbaijani economy minister said.