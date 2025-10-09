Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull expanding mutual investment

Azerbaijan and Kuwait have discussed increasing mutual investment, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

"During our working visit to the State of Kuwait, we held discussions with Rabah Abdulrahman Al-Rabah, Director General of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on increasing trade turnover, promoting mutual investments, and strengthening dialogue between business circles. We highlighted the importance of broadening the economic cooperation agenda and deepening collaboration in energy, industrial zones, and joint production initiatives," Jabbarov wrote.