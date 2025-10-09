Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull expanding mutual investment

    Business
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:24
    Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull expanding mutual investment

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait have discussed increasing mutual investment, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During our working visit to the State of Kuwait, we held discussions with Rabah Abdulrahman Al-Rabah, Director General of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on increasing trade turnover, promoting mutual investments, and strengthening dialogue between business circles. We highlighted the importance of broadening the economic cooperation agenda and deepening collaboration in energy, industrial zones, and joint production initiatives," Jabbarov wrote.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Azerbaijan Kuwait AZPROMO business forum
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Küveytlə qarşılıqlı investisiyaların artırılmasını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Кувейт обсудили расширение взаимных инвестиций

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed