Azerbaijan, Jordan signs six documents in various spheres

Azerbaijan and Jordan signed several documents following the conclusion of the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the two countries in Baku, Report informs.

The co-chairs – Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, and Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Qudah – signed the Protocol on the outcomes of the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the Executive Cooperation Program for 2025–2027 in the fields of science and education, culture and arts, youth and sports, archaeology, healthcare, and media.

In addition, the governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan signed an Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Affairs. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency and Jordan's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, along with an Executive Program on tourism cooperation.

Furthermore, a MoU was signed between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO). These documents were signed by authorized representatives of the relevant institutions of both sides.

Finally, the co-chairs emphasized that the Intergovernmental Commission serves as the main platform for economic cooperation. They noted that during the 4th meeting, specific directions of cooperation in trade, investment, industry, energy, transport, education, culture, and other areas were agreed upon and formalized in a protocol. It was also highlighted that the progress achieved in many fields confirms the strategic nature of relations and underscores the necessity of further expanding the existing potential for cooperation.