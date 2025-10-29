Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam Convention
Business
- 29 October, 2025
- 14:07
Azerbaijan has joined the "Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade."
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev approved the corresponding law adopted by the Milli Majlis.
The convention was signed on September 10, 1998, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Latest News
14:22
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Azerbaijan's tolerant environmentForeign policy
14:18
Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam cityOther
14:16
Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of toleranceForeign policy
14:14
Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition planEnergy
14:13
Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member statesTourism
14:07
Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam ConventionBusiness
14:02
ADB ready to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan in green investments, carbon marketsEnergy
14:00
Ombudsman urges Montenegro to protect rights of detained AzerbaijanisForeign policy
13:59