Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam Convention

    Business
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 14:07
    Azerbaijan has joined the "Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade."

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev approved the corresponding law adopted by the Milli Majlis.

    The convention was signed on September 10, 1998, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Azərbaycan Rotterdam Konvensiyasına qoşulub
    Азербайджан присоединился к Роттердамской конвенции

