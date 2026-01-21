Azerbaijan, Israel review current state of economic cooperation

Azerbaijan and Israel reviewed the current state of economic cooperation between the two countries, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we met with Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy and Industry of the State of Israel. We reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan–Israel economic relations and outlined priority areas for expanding practical cooperation in trade, industry, energy, and business partnerships," reads the post.