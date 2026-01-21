Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Israel review current state of economic cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Israel reviewed the current state of economic cooperation between the two countries, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we met with Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy and Industry of the State of Israel. We reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan–Israel economic relations and outlined priority areas for expanding practical cooperation in trade, industry, energy, and business partnerships," reads the post.

    Azərbaycan və İsrail iqtisadi əməkdaşlıq üzrə aktual məsələləri nəzərdən keçirib
    В Давосе прошли переговоры Азербайджана и Израиля по экономическому сотрудничеству

