Azerbaijan invites Lao companies to participate in investment projects

Baku expects Lao companies to actively participate in new investment opportunities emerging in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said at the Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum, according to Report.

"Azerbaijan has successfully implemented large-scale investment projects with international partners across various economic sectors, and the results achieved are creating incentives for launching new projects. We would welcome the involvement of Lao companies in these promising areas," Akhundov said.