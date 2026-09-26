Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
Business
- 26 September, 2026
- 14:13
A gala evening of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was held in Baku.
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, cited by Report, representatives of government agencies from various countries, international investors, financial institutions and think tanks, as well as company executives, attended the event.
The gala evening featured performances of Azerbaijani music.
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