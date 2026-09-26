Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku

    Business
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:13
    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku

    A gala evening of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was held in Baku.

    According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, cited by Report, representatives of government agencies from various countries, international investors, financial institutions and think tanks, as well as company executives, attended the event.

    The gala evening featured performances of Azerbaijani music.

    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
    Azerbaijan Investment Forum gala evening held in Baku
    Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Gala evening
    Photo
    AIIF 2026 çərçivəsində qala gecəsi təşkil edilib
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    В Баку прошел гала-вечер Азербайджанского инвестиционного форума
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