Azerbaijan increases export to CIS

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries on an annualized basis rose by 49.46% and for January-March amounted to 117 037.3 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, the volume of Azerbaijan's import from the CIS countries, on the contrary, decreased by 35.16% - up to 305,250.69 USD.

According to the report, share of CIS countries accounted for 6.57% of total exports and 16.72% - of total imports.

Exports increased in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, declined in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia. Import growth is observed in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, in other countries import volumes declined.

During this period, exports decreased by 24.49% in Russia - up to 46 139.19 thousand USD, import - to 38.48% - up to 206,171.77 USD, in Ukraine, exports grew by 20.74% -up to 3 604.58 thousand USD, imports declined by 51.89% - up to 38 525.58 thousand dollars, Kazakhstan exports grew by 12.35% - 3 396.61 thousand USD, imports increased by 55.27% - up to 41,203.71 USD.