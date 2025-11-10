Azerbaijan imports from Türkiye grow

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported goods worth over $1.982 billion from Türkiye.

Report informs with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Trade that this is 7.4% more compared to the same period in 2024.

Türkiye's exports to Azerbaijan constituted 1% of its total exports.

During the reporting period, the value of Türkiye's total exports increased by 4.4% year-on-year, reaching $194.613 billion.

The largest importers from Türkiye were Germany with $16.636 billion (+10% YoY), the UK with $11.533 billion (+8.8%), the US with $10.830 billion (-2.5%), and Italy with $10.285 billion (+6.1%).

In October alone, goods worth $248.414 million were exported from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, which is 20.2% more YoY.