Azerbaijan imports from Türkiye grow
Business
- 10 November, 2025
- 10:34
In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported goods worth over $1.982 billion from Türkiye.
Report informs with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Trade that this is 7.4% more compared to the same period in 2024.
Türkiye's exports to Azerbaijan constituted 1% of its total exports.
During the reporting period, the value of Türkiye's total exports increased by 4.4% year-on-year, reaching $194.613 billion.
The largest importers from Türkiye were Germany with $16.636 billion (+10% YoY), the UK with $11.533 billion (+8.8%), the US with $10.830 billion (-2.5%), and Italy with $10.285 billion (+6.1%).
In October alone, goods worth $248.414 million were exported from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, which is 20.2% more YoY.
