Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan imports from Türkiye grow

    Business
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 10:34
    Azerbaijan imports from Türkiye grow

    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported goods worth over $1.982 billion from Türkiye.

    Report informs with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Trade that this is 7.4% more compared to the same period in 2024.

    Türkiye's exports to Azerbaijan constituted 1% of its total exports.

    During the reporting period, the value of Türkiye's total exports increased by 4.4% year-on-year, reaching $194.613 billion.

    The largest importers from Türkiye were Germany with $16.636 billion (+10% YoY), the UK with $11.533 billion (+8.8%), the US with $10.830 billion (-2.5%), and Italy with $10.285 billion (+6.1%).

    In October alone, goods worth $248.414 million were exported from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, which is 20.2% more YoY.

    imports Turkiye
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən mal idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 7 %-dən çox artırıb

    Latest News

    10:43

    Ecuador prison rioting causes at least 31 deaths

    Other countries
    10:34

    Azerbaijan imports from Türkiye grow

    Business
    10:18

    Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing

    Other countries
    10:00

    US, China suspend mutual shipping probes in sign tensions easing

    Other countries
    09:39

    UK investigates whether buses made in China can be turned off from afar

    Other countries
    09:20

    AI will lead one in four big UK businesses to cut staffing, research shows

    Other countries
    09:08

    Number of flights delayed due to US shutdown exceeds 10,000 in day

    Other countries
    09:00

    US Senate breaks Democratic filibuster in key vote toward reopening government

    Other countries
    08:45

    Tim Davie resigns as BBC director general after accusations of ‘serious and systemic' bias in coverage

    Other countries
    All News Feed