Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, IE University ink memorandum to establish Leadership Hub in Baku

    Business
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 11:00
    Azerbaijan, IE University ink memorandum to establish Leadership Hub in Baku

    As part of a strategic partnership with the prestigious Spanish IE University, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to establish the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku, Report informs.

    The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, President of IE University Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño, and CEO of PASHA Holding LLC Jalal Gasimov.

    Azerbaijan, IE University ink memorandum to establish Leadership Hub in Baku
    Azerbaijan, IE University ink memorandum to establish Leadership Hub in Baku
    Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku Azerbaijan memorandum Spain
    Photo
    Bakıda Liderlik və İnnovasiya üzrə IE Mərkəzinin yaradılması üzrə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Университет IE подписали меморандум о создании Центра лидерства в Баку

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