Azerbaijan, IE University ink memorandum to establish Leadership Hub in Baku

As part of a strategic partnership with the prestigious Spanish IE University, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to establish the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku, Report informs.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, President of IE University Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño, and CEO of PASHA Holding LLC Jalal Gasimov.