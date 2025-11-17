Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan, Hong Kong mull expanding economic ties and cooperation

    Business
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 12:50
    Azerbaijan, Hong Kong mull expanding economic ties and cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Hong Kong have held discussions on expanding economic relations and exploring new cooperation opportunities, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) said, as quoted by Report.

    The talks took place between Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of AZPROMO, and Kris Lo, Regional Director for Europe, Central Asia, and Israel at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

    During the meeting, Hajili outlined AZPROMO's areas of activity, mechanisms for promoting exports and investments, and initiatives to boost the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand.

    Kris Lo, in turn, spoke about his organization's role as a platform for trade and investment, its strategic position in fostering international business relations, and invited Azerbaijan to participate in upcoming international exhibitions in Hong Kong. He also proposed organizing mutual investment missions and joint events to strengthen trade partnerships.

    The parties exchanged views on potential cooperation in metallurgy, data research, winemaking, food industry, technology, logistics, and manufacturing sectors.

