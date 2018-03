Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, health and medical service organizations in Azerbaijan are expected to be free of income tax permanently.

Report informs, Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov said at today’s session of Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee of Azerbaijani Parliamentar (Milli Majlis).

It is proposed as a new draft amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.