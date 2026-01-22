Azerbaijan, EU discuss development of transport and logistics infrastructure

Issues of developing economic relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and realizing the existing potential have been discussed within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026 held in Switzerland, Report informs.

"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we held a meeting with Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement.

We highlighted key priorities on the Azerbaijan–EU economic cooperation agenda, including the trade and energy partnership, as well as ongoing measures to further develop transport and logistics infrastructure. We also exchanged views on opportunities to unlock the full potential of Azerbaijan–European Union economic relations," Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.