Azerbaijan, Estonia mull cross-border data exchange

Azerbaijan and Estonia have discussed cross-border data exchange, the State Tax Service told Report.

The talks took place during meetings with a delegation visiting Azerbaijan, led by Janek Rozov, Deputy Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

The main goal of the visit was to further expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia in tax administration, the implementation of digital services, and the development of innovative management models.

During the meetings, held at the State Tax Service, extensive discussions were held on Estonia's world-renowned digital governance ecosystem, the automation of tax administration processes, real-time data processing, cross-border information exchange, and the implementation of next-generation analytical solutions. The parties also discussed prospects for joint projects, opportunities for mutual integration, and cooperation formats.

The meetings emphasized the importance of collaboration in improving tax administration, further developing the digital ecosystem, secure data management, and strengthening tax control mechanisms. A broad exchange of experiences took place, and various digital tax solutions and management tools were demonstrated in practice.