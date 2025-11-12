Azerbaijan, China discuss implementation of green energy projects
Business
- 12 November, 2025
- 15:34
Azerbaijan has discussed the prospects of implementing the Joint Green Energy Industrial Park project with the China Datang Corporation Ltd., Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.
"During our meeting with Lyu Jun, Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd., we emphasized the promising prospects of our partnership.
Discussions focused on the implementation of green energy projects, progress on the Joint Green Energy Industrial Park, capital investment in the energy sector, localization opportunities, and potential avenues for technological cooperation and knowledge transfer," reads the post.
