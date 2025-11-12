Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan, China discuss implementation of green energy projects

    Business
    12 November, 2025
    • 15:34
    Azerbaijan, China discuss implementation of green energy projects

    Azerbaijan has discussed the prospects of implementing the Joint Green Energy Industrial Park project with the China Datang Corporation Ltd., Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During our meeting with Lyu Jun, Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd., we emphasized the promising prospects of our partnership.

    Discussions focused on the implementation of green energy projects, progress on the Joint Green Energy Industrial Park, capital investment in the energy sector, localization opportunities, and potential avenues for technological cooperation and knowledge transfer," reads the post.

    Azərbaycan Çin şirkəti ilə Birgə Yaşıl Enerji Sənaye Parkı layihəsinin perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с China Datang Corporation проект cовместного промпарка зеленой энергии

