Azerbaijan can import fertilizer from Croatia

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a main exporter of a number of chemical products in Croatia.

Report informs, President of the Azerbaijan Fund for Export and Investment Promotion (Azpromo) Rufat Mammadov said at the Azerbaijani-Croatian business forum.

According to R. Mammadov, Azerbaijan is ready to import range of products from Croatia: "Azerbaijan exports chemical industry products to USA, Brazil, South Korea and other countries. I believe, Croatia can also can buy these products. In particular, we are ready to discuss possibility of a number of Croatian imports of goods, particularly agricultural fertilizers."