Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on imports from Türkiye

    Business
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 18:07
    Azerbaijan boosts spending on imports from Türkiye

    In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $2.164 billion from Türkiye, marking a 6.1% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

    During 11 months, Türkiye's exports to Azerbaijan accounted for 1% of its total exports.

    Overall, Türkiye's exports rose by 4.1% year-on-year, reaching $214.22 billion in the first eleven months of this year.

    The largest importers of Turkish goods were Germany ($18.29 billion, up 9.9% from a year earlier), the United Kingdom ($12.75 billion, up 9.6%), the United States ($11.87 billion, down 3.3%), and Italy ($11.37 billion, up 4.6%).

    In November 2025 alone, Türkiye exported goods worth $182.78 million to Azerbaijan, which is 6.6% less compared to the same month last year. Monthly exports to Azerbaijan accounted for 0.9% of Türkiye's total exports.

    Azerbaijan imports Turkiye
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən mal idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 6 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на импорт товаров из Турции на 6%

    Latest News

    19:20

    NARGIS Publishing House opens new exhibition 'Winter in Azerbaijan'

    Business
    19:07
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan-UK military cooperation discussed in Baku

    Military
    18:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia sign cooperation agreement in healthcare

    Health
    18:39

    Turkish, Armenian FMs hold brief talks in Vienna

    Region
    18:20

    Kyrgyzstan to use Pakistani ports to access regional and global markets

    Region
    18:07

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on imports from Türkiye

    Business
    17:59

    Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in education

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    Bayramov: Removing territorial claims from Armenia's Constitution will ensure lasting peace

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Fidan: Closure of Minsk process made possible through Azerbaijan-Armenia joint efforts

    Region
    All News Feed