Azerbaijan boosts spending on imports from Türkiye

In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $2.164 billion from Türkiye, marking a 6.1% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

During 11 months, Türkiye's exports to Azerbaijan accounted for 1% of its total exports.

Overall, Türkiye's exports rose by 4.1% year-on-year, reaching $214.22 billion in the first eleven months of this year.

The largest importers of Turkish goods were Germany ($18.29 billion, up 9.9% from a year earlier), the United Kingdom ($12.75 billion, up 9.6%), the United States ($11.87 billion, down 3.3%), and Italy ($11.37 billion, up 4.6%).

In November 2025 alone, Türkiye exported goods worth $182.78 million to Azerbaijan, which is 6.6% less compared to the same month last year. Monthly exports to Azerbaijan accounted for 0.9% of Türkiye's total exports.