Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    EAPCA: European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan far from being objective

    Foreign policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 09:55
    EAPCA: European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan far from being objective

    The Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council of Azerbaijanis (EAPCA) has described the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on December 18, 2025, regarding Azerbaijan as being far from objective and failing to reflect reality.

    Report informs that, according to a declaration signed by EAPCA Secretary-General, Sahil Gasimov, the opinions expressed in the resolution are not based on legal facts but represent a selective and political approach.

    EAPCA, a transnational lobbying organization operating in the Euro-Atlantic region, called on the European Parliament to respect international law and adopt an appropriate approach within this framework.

    The declaration adopted by EAPCA was sent to the President of the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU High Commissioner, Kaja Kallas.

    EAPCA European Parliament Azerbaijan resolution Sahil Gasimov
    EAPCA: Avropa Parlamentinin Azərbaycanla bağlı qətnaməsi obyektivlikdən uzaqdır
    EAPCA: Резолюция Европарламента по Азербайджану далека от объективности

    Latest News

    10:33

    At least 5 people dead after Mexican Navy plane goes down in Texas

    Other countries
    10:27

    Car hits people waiting to watch a parade in a Dutch town, injuring 9

    Other countries
    10:20

    Azeri Light crude rises 2.27% to $65.71 a barrel

    Energy
    10:06

    Trump calls The New York Times a threat to national security

    Other countries
    10:01

    Two international flights make emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    Other
    09:57
    Photo

    2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum opens in Baku

    Business
    09:55

    EAPCA: European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan far from being objective

    Foreign policy
    09:40

    Silver futures top $70 an ounce, setting new record on Comex

    Finance
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed