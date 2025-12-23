EAPCA: European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan far from being objective

The Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council of Azerbaijanis (EAPCA) has described the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on December 18, 2025, regarding Azerbaijan as being far from objective and failing to reflect reality.

Report informs that, according to a declaration signed by EAPCA Secretary-General, Sahil Gasimov, the opinions expressed in the resolution are not based on legal facts but represent a selective and political approach.

EAPCA, a transnational lobbying organization operating in the Euro-Atlantic region, called on the European Parliament to respect international law and adopt an appropriate approach within this framework.

The declaration adopted by EAPCA was sent to the President of the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU High Commissioner, Kaja Kallas.