US State Department approves potential sale of missiles to Denmark worth $951M
Other countries
- 23 December, 2025
- 09:25
The US State Department made a determination approving a possible sale of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles – Extended Range and related equipment to Denmark, the Pentagon said, Report informs via Anadolu.
The estimated cost is $951 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
"The proposed sale will improve Denmark's capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern, capable air-to-air munitions for its aircraft, and surface-to-air munitions for its ground-based air defenses," it said.
The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia.
