    US State Department approves potential sale of missiles to Denmark worth $951M

    • 23 December, 2025
    • 09:25
    US State Department approves potential sale of missiles to Denmark worth $951M

    The US State Department made a determination approving a possible sale of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles – Extended Range and related equipment to Denmark, the Pentagon said, Report informs via Anadolu.

    The estimated cost is $951 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

    "The proposed sale will improve Denmark's capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern, capable air-to-air munitions for its aircraft, and surface-to-air munitions for its ground-based air defenses," it said.

    The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia.

