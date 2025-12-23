Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum opens in Baku

    The 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum has kicked off in Baku with joint support from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

    According to Report, the forum is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜİB). The event brings together officials from both countries, as well as representatives of various state and private institutions, business associations, and chambers.

    The forum features panel sessions dedicated to promoting interregional trade, energy transition, sustainable development and infrastructure projects, expanding bilateral business ties, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

    The first Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum was held in December 2023.

