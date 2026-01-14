Azerbaijan begins organic fertilizer imports from Sweden

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1,237 tons of animal and plant-based fertilizers (organic) worth $2.1 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 7% both in terms of volume and value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased fertilizers from:

- Türkiye: 1,035 tons (-12%) worth $1.32 million (-34%);

- Italy: 44.85 tons (-52%) worth $402,000 (+3.3 times);

- China: 65 tons (+2.5 times) worth $99,200 (+3 times);

- Spain: 44.55 tons (+11 times) worth $98,800 (+9 times);

- Georgia: 18 tons worth $56,700 (no supply a year ago).

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers from Sweden (21.5 tons worth $36,300) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.