Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan begins organic fertilizer imports from Sweden

    Business
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 13:25
    Azerbaijan begins organic fertilizer imports from Sweden

    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1,237 tons of animal and plant-based fertilizers (organic) worth $2.1 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 7% both in terms of volume and value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased fertilizers from:

    - Türkiye: 1,035 tons (-12%) worth $1.32 million (-34%);

    - Italy: 44.85 tons (-52%) worth $402,000 (+3.3 times);

    - China: 65 tons (+2.5 times) worth $99,200 (+3 times);

    - Spain: 44.55 tons (+11 times) worth $98,800 (+9 times);

    - Georgia: 18 tons worth $56,700 (no supply a year ago).

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers from Sweden (21.5 tons worth $36,300) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    Azerbaijan fertilizer imports Sweeden State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan İsveçdən orqanik gübrə tədarük etməyə başlayıb

    Latest News

    14:48

    Oil tanker seized by US spotted in Scotland's Moray Firth

    Other countries
    14:43

    Trump's son-in-law Kushner, envoy Witkoff plan to meet Putin in Moscow

    Region
    14:36

    Reuters: Some personnel were advised to leave US military base in Qatar

    Other countries
    14:33

    Israeli, Arab officials privately suggest US hold off on Iran strikes

    Region
    13:58
    Photo

    Aghdara city master plan completed

    Domestic policy
    13:54

    Iran's top judge signals fast trials for those detained during protests

    Region
    13:46

    Turkish, Iranian FMs hold another phone call

    Region
    13:32

    Electricity production in Azerbaijan up by almost 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:30

    Azerbaijan's electricity exports surpassed 1 billion kWh in 2025

    Energy
    All News Feed