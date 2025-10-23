Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss development of economic cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss development of economic cooperation

    At the meeting with the Turkish delegation at the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan, possibilities for strengthening cooperation between the business circles of the two countries were discussed, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation (TADİV) Aygün Attar and the Chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Business Council (DEİK) Selçuk Akat. It was emphasized that the Foundation, established on the initiative of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, contributes to the development of interstate cultural and economic activities.

    At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the effective cooperation between the two countries in various spheres of the economy. Information was provided about the favorable investment and business climate created in our country, business opportunities in the liberated territories, and prospects for mutually beneficial partnership were discussed.

    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə arasında iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın inkişafı müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и Турция обсудили развитие экономического сотрудничества

