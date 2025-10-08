Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijan and Oman mull strengthening of economic relations

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 11:53
    Azerbaijan and Oman mull strengthening of economic relations

    Azerbaijan and Oman discussed the strengthening of economic relations and the realization of cooperation potential in trade and investment, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, we were pleased to meet with Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy of Oman. During the meeting, we discussed the strengthening of economic relations, the realization of cooperation potential in trade and investment, and the promotion of joint initiatives in energy, industrial zones, tourism, small and medium-sized businesses, and transit," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    They also exchanged views on Azerbaijan's advantageous geographical location and high transit efficiency, which create favorable conditions for attracting foreign investments.

    Azərbaycan və Oman tranzit sektorunda birgə fəaliyyəti müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Оман обсудили совместную деятельность в транзитной сфере

