Azerbaijan and Morocco increase bilateral trade to $8.7 million
Business
- 21 January, 2026
- 15:38
Bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Morocco in 2025 grew by 5% compared to 2024, reaching $8.7 million, the Embassy of Morocco in Azerbaijan said in a post on X, according to Report.
"According to the data of the Moroccan State Customs Committee, bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Morocco in 2025 increased by 5% compared to 2024, reaching $8.7 million," the publication states.
