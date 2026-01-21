Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan and Morocco increase bilateral trade to $8.7 million

    Business
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 15:38
    Azerbaijan and Morocco increase bilateral trade to $8.7 million

    Bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Morocco in 2025 grew by 5% compared to 2024, reaching $8.7 million, the Embassy of Morocco in Azerbaijan said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "According to the data of the Moroccan State Customs Committee, bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Morocco in 2025 increased by 5% compared to 2024, reaching $8.7 million," the publication states.

    Azerbaijan Morocco bilateral trade
    Ötən il Azərbaycan və Mərakeş arasında ticarət dövriyyəsi 5 % artıb
    Азербайджан и Марокко увеличили в 2025 году взаимную торговлю на 5%

    Latest News

    16:32

    AIR Center responds to Carnegie Endowment article promoting anti-Azerbaijani narratives

    Foreign policy
    16:06

    Baku, Kabul mull interaction in mine clearance, emergency situations

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Population increases in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

    Domestic policy
    15:56

    SOCAR and Oman's OQ group discuss new opportunities for cooperation

    Energy
    15:50

    Egypt accepts offer to join Trump's Board of Peace

    Other countries
    15:38

    Azerbaijan and Morocco increase bilateral trade to $8.7 million

    Business
    15:34

    Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for cultural cooperation

    Cultural policy
    15:31

    Abdullayev: SOCAR honored with Digital Lighthouse Award for digital transformation

    Energy
    15:30

    Director: SOCAR Carbamide Plant fully meets domestic demand

    Energy
    All News Feed