    Azerbaijan and Japan are preparing to sign an investment agreement

    At present, Azerbaijan has 19 companies with Japanese capital

    Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev received the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Minoru Kiuchi who is on a visit to Baku. Report was told in the Ministry of Economy and Industry, 17 documents signed so far between Japan and Azerbaijan on cooperation in various fields, also continues work on the formation of contractual and legal framework. 

    At present, Azerbaijan has 19 companies with Japanese capital. Japanese side was already presented a draft intergovernmental agreement on promotion and reciprocal protection of investments between the two countries.

    Sh. Mustafayev spoke about the creation of the country's metallurgical complex, which will cover all stages, from the production of iron ore to steel with Japan experience.

