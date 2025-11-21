Azerbaijan and Israel mull expanding economic and tech cooperation

Azerbaijan and Israel have explored potential areas of collaboration and the organization of reciprocal business visits, focusing on agriculture, information technologies, water resources management, and innovation, Report informs, citing the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).

The discussions took place during a meeting between AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev and Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz.

Abdullayev shared information on the agency's activities and the current state of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Krausz highlighted that recent growth in bilateral trade creates favorable conditions for deeper economic cooperation and the development of new business initiatives.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening links between private companies, organizing business missions, and promoting mutual investments.