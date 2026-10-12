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    Azerbaijan and Cambodia to develop cooperation roadmap

    Business
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:13
    Azerbaijan and Cambodia to develop cooperation roadmap

    Azerbaijan and Cambodia will develop a roadmap for cooperation, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, according to Report.

    "Our discussions today have established clear directions and opportunities for implementation for both us and our Cambodian colleagues. We have already reached a preliminary agreement to launch the work of a relevant working group and develop a roadmap," he stressed.

    The minister noted that Azerbaijan is interested in exploring Cambodia's investment experience.

    "We seek to create a favourable investment environment through industrial parks. I highly appreciate the opportunity to exchange experience regarding a similar regime in Cambodia, which is highly attractive and effective. The Alat Free Economic Zone, located near the Baku International Sea Trade Port, provides special legal and tax conditions for export-oriented production and high-value-added services. Holders of investment promotion certificates enjoy tax and customs benefits for seven years," he said.

    Jabbarov also said Azerbaijan could serve as a regional manufacturing and distribution hub for Cambodian producers.

    "Azerbaijan is geographically connected to the South Caucasus and Central Asia and naturally serves as a link between them. At the same time, it has connections with Türkiye and Europe to the west, as well as China and other Asian countries to the east. Azerbaijan can serve as a manufacturing and distribution base for Cambodian producers, providing access to a broader regional market," the minister noted.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Azərbaycan və Kamboca əməkdaşlıq üzrə yol xəritəsi hazırlayacaq
    Азербайджан и Камбоджа разработают дорожную карту сотрудничества
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