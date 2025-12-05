Azerbaijan agrees on next steps toward WTO accession

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan has agreed on the next steps in preparing for accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), giving priority to the development of competitive production and the expansion of export capabilities, country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X.

    According to the minister, during the meeting of the Commission on WTO Accession Preparation, the progress made was reviewed and further actions within the negotiation process were outlined.

    "We also identified the next steps to be taken in the negotiation process as part of Azerbaijan"s accession to the Organization," Jabbarov noted.

    Azerbaijan has had observer status in the WTO since 1997 and began bilateral negotiations with member countries in 2004. To date, discussions cover 18 countries, including the United States, EU member states, Norway, Switzerland, Russia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.

    Azərbaycan ÜTT-yə üzv olmasına hazırlıq çərçivəsində növbəti addımlarını razılaşdırıb
    Азербайджан согласовал новые шаги на пути к вступлению в ВТО

