Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan rises by over 9%

    Business
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 13:01
    As of December 1, 2025, the number of employees in Azerbaijan's economy was 1,797,400, of which 869,000 worked in the public sector and 928,400 in the private sector, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    In January–November 2025, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in the country's economy increased by 9.3% year-on-year, reaching 1,089.2 manats ($640.71).

