Almaty to host Turkic Creative Economy Forum

Almaty will host the first-ever Turkic Creative Economy Forum in 2026, Rakhymzhan Isakulov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, said at the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy in Baku.

According to Report, Isakulov stated that the forum will serve as a foundation for close interaction between the creative industries of Turkic states: "We intend to place special emphasis on the development of innovation, digitalization, and the creative economy. Every year, Kazakhstan also hosts the Digital Bridge technology festival, which brings together over 30 countries, including OTS members. These platforms can become shared spaces for youth, innovation projects, startups, and skills exchange."

The deputy minister also noted that the establishment of a Common Turkic Patent Organization would be a major step toward integrating efforts in high-tech sectors: "The organization will strengthen economic ties among Turkic states, boost investment, and enhance our region's competitiveness on the global arena."